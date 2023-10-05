Create New Account
MAGA IN THE CROSSHAIRS: RPT-FBI TARGETING TRUMP SUPPORTERS HEADING INTO '24 ELECTION
Communist Coup UPDATE:  FBI REPORT DECLARES THAT THE FBI IS TARGETING TRUMP SUPPORTERS HEADING IN TO THE '24 ELECTIONS. The communist coup that is working to destroy America has weaponized EVERY facet of government including law enforcement to turn up the heat on Christians, Conservatives and anyone that stands in the way of their satanic, totalitarian aims. As law enforcement focuses on persecuting Christians and conservatives, crime will continue to skyrocket.  Be prepared to defend yourself, your loved ones AND the innocent.  3 of 7 Project youtube page-   https://www.youtube.com/@3of7Project/videos    Matt Bracken tweet about FBI putting MAGA's in their crosshairs:    https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/04/extremist-boogle-woogie-love-that-maga-threat-sound/   Other links:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/this-is-not-freedom-america-the-profit-incentives-driving-the-american-police-state/     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iedY3P-A90c     https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/were-in-the-middle-of-a-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-the-next-12-months-will-be-the-most-explosive-in-history/   Kaiser strikers are morons and they are being misled by their union.  The judge in Trump's case is an ideologue, a puppet of the NWO, and lacks both integrity and intelligence.  Sad, sad, sad.             

