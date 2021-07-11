Prepare for Tough Times by Getting in Better Physical Condition

Come join me on my hike. I was hiking on a trail at the foot of Mount Mitchell in NC when I recorded this podcast.



Consistently putting in a modest effort is the way to succeed. I started consistently working out in 2015. Over time my diet has also improved. I'm still a long way from "eating clean" but I'm more aware now of what I'm eating and how much.It is important to note that I don't usually workout for the sake of fitness alone. My efforts to stay fit are designed to



1 - improve my quality of life

2 - enable me to participate in outdoor and athletic activities



It is also important to note that I work out about 45 minutes, 3 times a week. Depending on my schedule, I'll supplement that with walking, and sometimes running. I'm making a small investment of my time, but it yields good results. I try to maximize the effects of my efforts by doing these 2 things:



a - consistently working out over an long period of time and avoid skipping workouts if at all possible

b - aware of what I eat and make good small decisions on a constant basis (this is the hardest part for me and I don't always succeed)



Diets don't work in the long run, because you can't be consistent in the long run. Instead what changes can you make that are changes that you can maintain. I have a long way to go on my personal dietary choices, but I've managed to maintain a comfortable weight.



With all the craziness going on the in world, one of the things that you can control is your physical fitness and what / how much you eat. Stress exacerbates many things including the effects of poor physical fitness and an overweight condition. If times get tough, then starting out a crisis in good physical condition is a very good thing.