The Charlie Kirk Psyop Exposed: Can You Handle The Truth?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
865 followers
427 views • 1 day ago

The whole Charlie Kirk Mason/Mossad/CIA schtick is a comedy of errors and jokes… ON US! Not only did Charlie Kirk’s neck miraculously stop a direct hit from a 30-06, which is physically and ballistically impossible, but it gets even crazier after that. Jeff Berwick does a deep dive into the Charlie Kirk psyop… And, it goes much deeper than you think!


***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: Bezz Believe - FCK The ILLUMINATI (Epstein Island Diss II ):

PsyOp Technique: https://x.com/BrushNew/status/1969172509082693863

Valhalla https://x.com/InThis2getherWW/status/1968106356692652337/video/1

Proof It’s Staged:

https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1970205706721862091

Hand SIgns:

https://x.com/i/status/1965956838186172607

https://x.com/i/status/1970658336535375958

Blood lust - https://x.com/ValVenisEnt/status/1970582631986405447


Keywords
charlie kirkturning pointerika kirk
