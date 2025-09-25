The Charlie Kirk Psyop Exposed: Can You Handle The Truth?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The whole Charlie Kirk Mason/Mossad/CIA schtick is a comedy of errors and jokes… ON US! Not only did Charlie Kirk’s neck miraculously stop a direct hit from a 30-06, which is physically and ballistically impossible, but it gets even crazier after that. Jeff Berwick does a deep dive into the Charlie Kirk psyop… And, it goes much deeper than you think!
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Bezz Believe - FCK The ILLUMINATI (Epstein Island Diss II ):
PsyOp Technique: https://x.com/BrushNew/status/1969172509082693863
Valhalla https://x.com/InThis2getherWW/status/1968106356692652337/video/1
Proof It’s Staged:
https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1970205706721862091
Hand SIgns:
https://x.com/i/status/1965956838186172607
https://x.com/i/status/1970658336535375958
Blood lust - https://x.com/ValVenisEnt/status/1970582631986405447