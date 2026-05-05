Tehran professor accuses US of attacking civilian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

💬 “They [the US] destroyed civilian boats and they claimed that they’ve destroyed military boats,” Professor at Tehran University Seyed Marandi claims. “There were no military boats, Iran is not using its military boats under these circumstances.”

🗣 “5 people were killed,” Marandi stresses.

This incident fits a broader pattern. Over the past year, the US Navy has repeatedly targeted vessels in the Caribbean on the grounds of alleged drug trafficking—yet they turned out to be fishing boats.