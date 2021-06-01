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CANADA SUSPENDS ELECTIONS, AMAZON EMOTIONAL SUPPORT BOOTHS
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40 views • June 01, 2021
mirrored from 153Newsnet
thechadchaddington channel
Canada votes to suspend elections during a pandemic. Amazon provides booths for employees to scream in because they hate their jobs. We are in new levels of Clown World never thought possible.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80055/next-level-dystopian-sht-amazon-rolls-out-portable-panic-booth-for-warehouse-employees-to-collect.html
https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210525/-1/35470
https://youtu.be/YyaGhfb9PL8
thechadchaddington channel
Canada votes to suspend elections during a pandemic. Amazon provides booths for employees to scream in because they hate their jobs. We are in new levels of Clown World never thought possible.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80055/next-level-dystopian-sht-amazon-rolls-out-portable-panic-booth-for-warehouse-employees-to-collect.html
https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210525/-1/35470
https://youtu.be/YyaGhfb9PL8
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