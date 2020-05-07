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Survival Gardening in Puerto Rico: Our 1st Calorie Crop Harvest
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12 views • May 07, 2020
Growing 100% of our own food is a goal of ours. Being on a Plant Based diet, it is important for us to grow enough survival crops. This is the 1st Sweet Potato that we harvested. We also eat the greens off of the Sweet Potato vine in soups, salads & stews.
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