47th President Let Freedom Ring: My Country, Tis of Thee', sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing.
59 views • 3 months ago

our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle. We are grateful that you are the one who has called him for such a time as this, that America would begin to dream again. We pray that we would fulfill the true meaning of our creed, that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. We pray that You use our president, that we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today that you will use our 47th president so we would sing with new meaning, 'My Country, Tis of Thee', sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing.

Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim's pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring. And because America is called to be a great nation, we believe that you will make this come true. So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire, let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York, let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania, let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rockies of Colorado, let freedom ring from the curvaceous hilltops of California. But God, we're asking you not only that, let freedom ring from Stone Mountain, Georgia, let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York, let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee, let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill in Mississippi, from every state, every city, every village, and every hamlet. And when we let freedom ring, we will be able to speed up that day where all of your children, black men and white men, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and Gentile, will be able to sing in the meaning of that, oh, Negro spiritual, free at last, free at last. Thank you, God Almighty, we are free at last. If you believe what the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. Come on, put your hands together and give your Great God great glory.


Keywords
trunews47th president let freedom ringour 45th and now our 47th president
