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Bill Gates, COVID-19 and More With Special Guest James Corbett from The Corbett Report
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105 views • June 30, 2020
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview James Corbett, an award-winning investigative journalist. In this interview, James discusses various topics surrounding his most recent documentary series titled "Who Is Bill Gates".
James created the The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for an indepth discussion on Bill Gates and our current "pandemic".
Find the Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/
"Who Is Bill Gates?" Documentary: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Why Big Oil Conquered The World: https://www.corbettreport.com/why-big-oil-conquered-the-world-video/
Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic?: https://www.corbettreport.com/was-there-foreknowledge-of-the-plandemic-questions-for-corbett-059/
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
2:03 What took you down the rabbit hole that made you interested in sharing the information that you do?
5:25 What made you want to look into Bill Gates and what have you uncovered and how you think that is important in our current day?
10:06 We are also being primed from another side of things, like with nutrition. We are being conditioned in a different way. Do you have any comment on that?
15:06 Has people's response to this pandemic surprise you? How much they were willing to give over their power almost overnight?
21:40 How likely do you think it is that people will accept much greater levels of control with regards to the biometric stuff you've been talking about?
26:30 Commentary on importance of reaching out to people to let them know they are not alone and not crazy.
30:13 What do you think about the coronavirus?
36:23 What's up and coming for you?
38:17 Do you still have hope and what gives you hope?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
James created the The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for an indepth discussion on Bill Gates and our current "pandemic".
Find the Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/
"Who Is Bill Gates?" Documentary: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Why Big Oil Conquered The World: https://www.corbettreport.com/why-big-oil-conquered-the-world-video/
Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic?: https://www.corbettreport.com/was-there-foreknowledge-of-the-plandemic-questions-for-corbett-059/
Time stamps:
0:00 Intro
2:03 What took you down the rabbit hole that made you interested in sharing the information that you do?
5:25 What made you want to look into Bill Gates and what have you uncovered and how you think that is important in our current day?
10:06 We are also being primed from another side of things, like with nutrition. We are being conditioned in a different way. Do you have any comment on that?
15:06 Has people's response to this pandemic surprise you? How much they were willing to give over their power almost overnight?
21:40 How likely do you think it is that people will accept much greater levels of control with regards to the biometric stuff you've been talking about?
26:30 Commentary on importance of reaching out to people to let them know they are not alone and not crazy.
30:13 What do you think about the coronavirus?
36:23 What's up and coming for you?
38:17 Do you still have hope and what gives you hope?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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