The Crucifixion and Death of Jesus Christ
Finnish Blessing Productions
Published 19 hours ago |
Bible Story from John 19 verses 17-42.Choir:

"Living He loved me, dying He saved me,

buried He carried my sins far away!

Rising He justified freely, forever.

One day He's coming, oh, glorious day!"

Choir "Living He Loved Me", lyrics by Author: J. Wilbur Chapman (1859-1918), tune by Charles Howard Marsh (1886-1956)


Flanellettes purchased from Lastenmissio Child Evangelism Fellowship,

Storyteller and Singing by mrs. S.M.T. East Finland

Free sound effects by Pixabay.


Thanks for listening! God bless Your Easter!

For nonprofit use only.

March 2023

Keywords
easterjesusburialcrucifixionsunday schoolbible storychristian club

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
