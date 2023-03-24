The Crucifixion and Death of Jesus Christ

Bible Story from John 19 verses 17-42.Choir:
"Living He loved me, dying He saved me,
buried He carried my sins far away!
Rising He justified freely, forever.
One day He's coming, oh, glorious day!"
Choir "Living He Loved Me", lyrics by Author: J. Wilbur Chapman (1859-1918), tune by Charles Howard Marsh (1886-1956)
Flanellettes purchased from Lastenmissio Child Evangelism Fellowship,
Storyteller and Singing by mrs. S.M.T. East Finland
Free sound effects by Pixabay.
Thanks for listening! God bless Your Easter!
For nonprofit use only.
March 2023
