300 Years of Freemasons - speech on secret societies in Russia

Vladimir Zhirinovsky is the leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party - ironically named, as I think it would be fair to say its policies are more center-right. It is the third most popular party in Russia, after United Russia and the Communist Party.In this outtake - Zhirinovsky discusses 300 years of influence by international Freemasons, starting with the formation of the Lodge of Paris, in 1717. He then explains that each conflict since has only ever benefitted the Freemasonry, and never the Russian people. He also insinuates that the FSB - Russian Secret Service - does not always act in the interest of the state, but in the interests of a transnational agenda.This secret influence (or perhaps not so secret, with the advent of the internet!) continues to rule today with weapons of social subjugation; excessive emphasis on the world of sports, glorifying of addictions to alcohol, pornography and video games - these trends are global. In the context of Russia itself, I would add that every effort is made to persuade the public to dislike everything that is made locally.These weapons of social destruction are deployed via none other than the mainstream media, underpinned by 'experts' from affiliated think tanks and foundations - funded from abroad.Zhirinovsky is an eccentric character with a reputation of a 'political clown' - but is he wrong???Inessa S