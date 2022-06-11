International Friends Meeting 2022: The secret of collective maturity

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This 3-part presentation by Kla-TV founder Ivo Sasek is a “must-see” for all those who long for perfected humanity in its entirety. Inexhaustible potential of true humanity are unleashed here, religious and philosophical blockades are overcome, and real dispositions innate in all of us are awakened to new life. With connections from 51 countries, the online conference reached more people than ever before. Embedded in a lovingly prepared supporting program with live transmission in 8 languages, this day became an unforgettable event for every viewer!
👉 https://kla.tv/22771
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