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Kava- Natural Herb For Stress Management
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98 views • May 27, 2021
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Kava Help You Escape The Daily Stress & Tension
-Supports deep relaxation
-Promotes positive mood
-Calms stress and tension
When you want to feel really good, let the “South Pacific Soother” relieve the tensions of the day. Kava relaxes the body, eases nervous irritability and calms the mind – without the dulling side effects of habit-forming drugs.
Kava is the herb of choice for life’s inevitable curve balls. The relaxing root goes to work quickly to ease emotional and mental stress. Kava also relieves muscular discomfort and helps you get a restful night’s sleep.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
WELCOME TO EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARY
Kava Help You Escape The Daily Stress & Tension
-Supports deep relaxation
-Promotes positive mood
-Calms stress and tension
When you want to feel really good, let the “South Pacific Soother” relieve the tensions of the day. Kava relaxes the body, eases nervous irritability and calms the mind – without the dulling side effects of habit-forming drugs.
Kava is the herb of choice for life’s inevitable curve balls. The relaxing root goes to work quickly to ease emotional and mental stress. Kava also relieves muscular discomfort and helps you get a restful night’s sleep.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website: https://eastwestherbal.com
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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