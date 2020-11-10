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Major Metals Dealer Hacked - Reduce Your Risk | Andy Schectman
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51 views • November 10, 2020
With the breaking news this weekend that a major online precious metals dealer was hacked and customers’ private financial details stolen, what can an ordinary person do to reduce risk and increase their privacy?
Miles Franklin Precious Metals CEO Andy Schectman joins Liberty and Finance founder Dunagun Kaiser to describe the clear and present dangers of sophisticated cybersecurity threats surrounding web commerce, and to explain the “old school” alternatives that can dramatically reduce risk and protect your privacy.
Andy also answers viewers’ questions on how to prepare for and navigate social unrest, protecting your family even if you can’t convince your friends to prepare, and what we are seeing inside the grassroots client-led rotation out of stocks and other financial industry assets into precious metals by early adopters while these real alternatives are still available.
After watching this interview, you’ll ask yourself, “WHAT AM I GOING TO DO ABOUT THIS?”
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Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Miles Franklin Precious Metals CEO Andy Schectman joins Liberty and Finance founder Dunagun Kaiser to describe the clear and present dangers of sophisticated cybersecurity threats surrounding web commerce, and to explain the “old school” alternatives that can dramatically reduce risk and protect your privacy.
Andy also answers viewers’ questions on how to prepare for and navigate social unrest, protecting your family even if you can’t convince your friends to prepare, and what we are seeing inside the grassroots client-led rotation out of stocks and other financial industry assets into precious metals by early adopters while these real alternatives are still available.
After watching this interview, you’ll ask yourself, “WHAT AM I GOING TO DO ABOUT THIS?”
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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