OFFICER DOWN!

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You're PAYING to GROOM CHILDREN! | Louder with Crowder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIWLPKwxvcs&list=UUIveFvW-ARp_B_RckhweNJw&index=19&ab_channel=StevenCrowder
Streamed live on 7 Jun 2022
StevenCrowder
The trans community wants to colonize America and normalize women having big penises. Hey, we don't make this stuff up. We just get disgusted by the degeneracy. Also, the Washington Post suspended a reporter for telling a joke. And why you should pay attention to the San Francisco DA recall. #trans #wapo #whatisawoman
Keanu Reeves Training with Taran for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xii9_oWQ7HY&ab_channel=TaranTactical
17 May 2019
Taran Tactical
421K subscribers
Keanu Reeves training for the film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum