JFK EYE WITNESS ED HOFFMAN SAW THE PICKET FENCE ASSASSINS!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
ED WAS DEATH BUT HE NEVER WAVERED ACCORDING TO WHAT HE SAW ON THE OVERPASS ON 11/22/1963. WHILE SOME INEXPERIENCED TRANSLATORS DIDN'T GET HIS EYE WITNESS ACCOUNT STRAIGHT THIS VIDEO WILL SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT. THE CIA AND COPS TRIED TO BRIBE ED AND IT DIDN'T WORK. THEY EVEN THREATENED HIS LIFE AND ALTHOUGH SCARED ED WOULDN'T CHANGE HIS STORY. HE WAS A REAL HERO IN MY OPINION AND HOPEFULLY IN THE FUTURE ALL THE EYE WITNESS ACCOUNTS WILL HAVE SOME LEGAL MEASURE. PLEASE PREP, PRAY, ARMUP AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS NOW A DANGEROUS PLACE TO LIVEIN...

