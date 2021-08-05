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Black Star-Superplume-Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter (A Message for Mike Adams): August 05, 2021
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858 views • August 05, 2021
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Mike Adams: Please check your email accounts for messages from [email protected].
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 754 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 44.35 days), when we should have seen 41.29 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 380 days, one every 42.22 days). Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 23, and four 6’s for Week 22, marks the fifth time we see seven of 6’s for a two-week total for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star. That two-week seven-event total happened zero times for the first 23 weeks of 2020, just once in 2018 (Week 2+3 Jolt) and 2017 (Week 12+13 alignment).
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Mike Adams: Please check your email accounts for messages from [email protected].
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving towards the end of the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 754 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 44.35 days), when we should have seen 41.29 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 380 days, one every 42.22 days). Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 23, and four 6’s for Week 22, marks the fifth time we see seven of 6’s for a two-week total for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star. That two-week seven-event total happened zero times for the first 23 weeks of 2020, just once in 2018 (Week 2+3 Jolt) and 2017 (Week 12+13 alignment).
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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