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193 - Werden sie zu Zombies?
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28464 views • September 04, 2021
Australien
tps://www.bitchute.com/video/RBfsuzvGbU5O/
Wer sind die Herrscher der Welt
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Gates-of-Hell-VIDEO-1080p:9
Was ist "das Zeichen des Tiers"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLOwo1BiAgg&;feature=youtu.be
Amazon "Terms of Service"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXzcUEBJGg8
"... this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control ) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization."
In Deutsch: siehe 42:10
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbDdmUnBLOXc2cUdBbUFRM3hhSi00OWJCazJnd3xBQ3Jtc0tteU1jN25JUThzbnI5ckhxTUZJUWdEUzdpX3hTTVZqbHpScnJfMGQ5TExqM29WYzJrOGFpSmUzaVY2SHVlNXV2cHhYa1ZSQ1duWWp1d0ZrUUhBV29EN2hvemxMNFVDN2pjRXhnQy1aYV8xek0yNi1Gdw&q=https%3A%2F%2Faws.amazon.com%2Fservice-terms%2F
Im amerikanischen .gov über Zombie Preparedness
https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2011/05/preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse/
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/novel.htm
Magneto, Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery of DNA vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Testing ground Austr. + Canada
https://imgur.com/69vgFOd
Militär Vortrag Mind Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
“Vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from the society.
Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous for others."
https://edcdeveloper.wordpress.com/2021/08/29/all-vaccinated-people-must-quarantine-over-the-winter-months-or-risk-serious-illness/
tps://www.bitchute.com/video/RBfsuzvGbU5O/
Wer sind die Herrscher der Welt
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Gates-of-Hell-VIDEO-1080p:9
Was ist "das Zeichen des Tiers"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLOwo1BiAgg&;feature=youtu.be
Amazon "Terms of Service"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXzcUEBJGg8
"... this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control ) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization."
In Deutsch: siehe 42:10
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbDdmUnBLOXc2cUdBbUFRM3hhSi00OWJCazJnd3xBQ3Jtc0tteU1jN25JUThzbnI5ckhxTUZJUWdEUzdpX3hTTVZqbHpScnJfMGQ5TExqM29WYzJrOGFpSmUzaVY2SHVlNXV2cHhYa1ZSQ1duWWp1d0ZrUUhBV29EN2hvemxMNFVDN2pjRXhnQy1aYV8xek0yNi1Gdw&q=https%3A%2F%2Faws.amazon.com%2Fservice-terms%2F
Im amerikanischen .gov über Zombie Preparedness
https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2011/05/preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse/
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/novel.htm
Magneto, Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery of DNA vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Testing ground Austr. + Canada
https://imgur.com/69vgFOd
Militär Vortrag Mind Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
“Vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from the society.
Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous for others."
https://edcdeveloper.wordpress.com/2021/08/29/all-vaccinated-people-must-quarantine-over-the-winter-months-or-risk-serious-illness/
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