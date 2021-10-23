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Mark Dice Returns To Infowars After Video Goes Viral Of Californians Believing Triceratops Are Being Hunted By Joe Rogan
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1124 views • October 23, 2021
Mark Dice of https://www.youtube.com/MarkDice joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down his latest video of Californians signing a petition to save the Ticeratops from Joe Rogan hunting them into extinction.
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