Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Homemade 30W Photovoltaic Solar Panel☀️⚡💡☀️Avoid the great blackout Free Energy device Solar
48 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit


With this tutorial you will learn how to build a homemade solar photovoltaic panel with recycled materials. With this you can avoid the big power outage, but also serve to power any small electrical appliance with free solar energy, with this free energy device.

If you liked the video give LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE. If you have any questions or suggestions, write a comment.


Jukin Media Verified (Original)

Interested in licensing this footage?

Learn more @ https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/...


Index:


00:00 Introduction

00:26 Materials

01:47 Assembling the Solar Panel

07:22 Fabricating the Electrodes

10:32 Connecting the Electrical Terminals

11:04 Placing the CDs and Electrodes

12:59 Assembling the frame and protective glass

13:45 Testing the Solar Panel

___


You can now purchase official Crazy Channel merchandising here!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0xa...


FOLLOW US IN OUR NETWORKS


💥 Telegram Private Channel: https://t.me/joinchat/FRntHxV17TOO_Tx...

💥 Sitio Web: http://www.crazychannel.net

💥 Facebook : fb.me/dakrazychannel

💥 Twitter: http://twitter.com/Thecrazychanne4

💥 Instagram: http://instagram.com/dacrazychannel

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket