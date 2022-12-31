Homemade 30W Photovoltaic Solar Panel☀️⚡💡☀️Avoid the great blackout Free Energy device Solar

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit





With this tutorial you will learn how to build a homemade solar photovoltaic panel with recycled materials. With this you can avoid the big power outage, but also serve to power any small electrical appliance with free solar energy, with this free energy device.

Index:





00:00 Introduction

00:26 Materials

01:47 Assembling the Solar Panel

07:22 Fabricating the Electrodes

10:32 Connecting the Electrical Terminals

11:04 Placing the CDs and Electrodes

12:59 Assembling the frame and protective glass

13:45 Testing the Solar Panel

