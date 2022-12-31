Homemade 30W Photovoltaic Solar Panel☀️⚡💡☀️Avoid the great blackout Free Energy device Solar

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit
With this tutorial you will learn how to build a homemade solar photovoltaic panel with recycled materials. With this you can avoid the big power outage, but also serve to power any small electrical appliance with free solar energy, with this free energy device.
If you liked the video give LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE. If you have any questions or suggestions, write a comment.
Jukin Media Verified (Original)
Interested in licensing this footage?
Learn more @ https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/...
Index:
00:00 Introduction
00:26 Materials
01:47 Assembling the Solar Panel
07:22 Fabricating the Electrodes
10:32 Connecting the Electrical Terminals
11:04 Placing the CDs and Electrodes
12:59 Assembling the frame and protective glass
13:45 Testing the Solar Panel
___
You can now purchase official Crazy Channel merchandising here!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0xa...
FOLLOW US IN OUR NETWORKS
💥 Telegram Private Channel: https://t.me/joinchat/FRntHxV17TOO_Tx...
💥 Sitio Web: http://www.crazychannel.net
💥 Facebook : fb.me/dakrazychannel
💥 Twitter: http://twitter.com/Thecrazychanne4
💥 Instagram: http://instagram.com/dacrazychannel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.