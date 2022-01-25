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Dr Judy Mikovits Talks About the Hospital Murder of Her Husband, SARS CoV-2, Remdesivir and More
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552 views • January 25, 2022
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2786 6 PM with special guest Dr. Judy Mikovits Ph.D., Specialists in Molecular Biology & Biochemistry joins Pete Santilli to discuss her experience in the hospital where they killed her husband David Nolde by refusing him his COPD, Blood Pressure and only offering him Remdesivir (medical neglect) + infected vis spike protein shedding and she goes over so much more! - Share this powerful eye-opening interview far and wide!
URL: https://plaguethebook.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nm7YNm0s82q/
URL: https://plaguethebook.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nm7YNm0s82q/
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