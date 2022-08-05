The Hippocratic Oath: Doctors Who Issued the Deadly Vaccines Should Be Charged Under Nuremberg 2.0

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"Doctors and the medical establishment are aligned with murderous operations. Without the doctors and medical institutions this genocide would never have taken place. Some Doctors could not take part in this genocide and are finally more beginning to stand up.
Nuremberg Trials:
When they talked about injecting 6 month olds the members of the FDA, CDC, NIH and doctors began to talk, they started to leave, take early retirement. They wanted no part in this.
Perhaps they thought there would be Nuremberg trials, where doctors would be held accountable?"
Vera Sharav, July 2022
Related links:
https://ahrp.org/mass-covid-vaccination-precipitated-severe-health-hazards/
https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-nuremberg-trials-definition-purpose-facts-results.html?src=ppc_adwords_nonbrand&rcntxt=aws&crt=519972749261&kwd=&kwid=dsa-1253079156202&agid=125582019081&mt=&device=c&network=s&_campaign=SeoPPC&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqYqW2o6u-QIVxR6tBh1C3gcFEAAYAiAAEgIHWvD_BwE
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