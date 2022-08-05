The Hippocratic Oath: Doctors Who Issued the Deadly Vaccines Should Be Charged Under Nuremberg 2.0

"Doctors and the medical establishment are aligned with murderous operations. Without the doctors and medical institutions this genocide would never have taken place. Some Doctors could not take part in this genocide and are finally more beginning to stand up.





Nuremberg Trials:





When they talked about injecting 6 month olds the members of the FDA, CDC, NIH and doctors began to talk, they started to leave, take early retirement. They wanted no part in this.





Perhaps they thought there would be Nuremberg trials, where doctors would be held accountable?"





Vera Sharav, July 2022





Related links:





https://ahrp.org/mass-covid-vaccination-precipitated-severe-health-hazards/





https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-nuremberg-trials-definition-purpose-facts-results.html?src=ppc_adwords_nonbrand&rcntxt=aws&crt=519972749261&kwd=&kwid=dsa-1253079156202&agid=125582019081&mt=&device=c&network=s&_campaign=SeoPPC&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqYqW2o6u-QIVxR6tBh1C3gcFEAAYAiAAEgIHWvD_BwE





Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.





Paypal Donations are always appreciated:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda





Contact me via email: [email protected]





My Video Sharing Channel Links:





A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth





Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/





Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda





My Social Media Links:





Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky





Global Agenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda