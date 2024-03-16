Quo Vadis





March 16, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 14, 2024.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro of March 14:





Dear children, a great multitude of soldiers will flee the war and abandon their uniforms.





They will flee out of fear and then weep in repentance.





The Victory of God will come to the righteous.





The brave soldiers who remain in defence of the truth will receive the reward.





You are walking towards a future of great persecutions.





What is coming has never been seen by men since the time of Adam.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to Jesus.





Your reward will be great if ye keep the flame of your faith alight.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave Pedro a similar message on March 5th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, you are [already] living in the time of the Great Battle, but the struggle between Me and My adversary will still be intense.





Your weapon of defense is the truth.





Hold the Holy Rosary and seek strength in the Words of my Jesus and in the Eucharist.





In the Great and Final Tribulation, those who are far from my Jesus will fall to the ground in dread.





Listen to me.





You have freedom, but I ask you to do the Lord’s Will.





There is no victory without the Cross.





Be encouraged, and do not retreat.





I am your Mother, and I will always be at your side.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





God’s truth will be left behind, and men will walk like the blind leading the blind. Take care of your spiritual life.





Do not leave what you have to do until tomorrow. It is in this life, and not in another, that you must live out and witness to the truth of the Gospel.





You will yet have long years of hard trials, but those who remain faithful until the end will receive the reward of the righteous.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-x2VeqHEzHU