Prophetic Warning: The Mark of the Beast — A Reprobate Mind

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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-the-mark-of-the-beast/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "“With the Mark of the Beast, they will have to deny My Name, and worship another. Many will be deceived into taking it, and when they do, they will then deny My Name," says The LORD."