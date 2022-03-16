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ROTHSCHILD 5G SMART CITIES: A GENOCIDAL EUGENICS PROGRAM -- Deborah Tavares
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63 views • March 16, 2022
ROTHSCHILD 5G SMART CITIES: A GENOCIDAL EUGENICS PROGRAM -- Deborah Tavares
Deborah Tavares was right all along. And humanity is finally beginning to wake up to the genocidal VAX-5G-Smart Cities agenda of the UN and Rothschild international banksters. YouTube nuked the SGT Report channel in October of 2020 to scrub this information from the record. THEY FAILED.
RELATED:
Apple 666, Artemis, iPads (infertility pads), Project Inkwell, Connect ED, E-rate, Agenda 21:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RztcFrX2WeGP/
Deborah Tavares was right all along. And humanity is finally beginning to wake up to the genocidal VAX-5G-Smart Cities agenda of the UN and Rothschild international banksters. YouTube nuked the SGT Report channel in October of 2020 to scrub this information from the record. THEY FAILED.
RELATED:
Apple 666, Artemis, iPads (infertility pads), Project Inkwell, Connect ED, E-rate, Agenda 21:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RztcFrX2WeGP/
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