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CORONAVIRUS FAKE NEWS - Dr. Wolfgang Wogard Exposes False Data
News Paradigm
News Paradigm
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312 views • March 18, 2020
(MRR) Israel Anderson - https://youtu.be/yn074EB5NNY
______________________________________________________
Israel Anderson made this excellent English voiceover. Original video is here: https://youtu.be/p_AyuhbnPOI

Learn about Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfgang_Wodarg

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is the first specialist we met to understand the current crisis about the coronavirus. Please support us so that we can investigate further in making a 90min cinema documentary: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/corona-film#/

Why we need to make this film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjMC3tF4u7A

Wolfgang Wodarg says:
The corona hype is not based on any extraordinary public health danger. However, it causes considerable damage to our freedom and personal rights through frivolous and unjustified quarantine measures and restrictions. The images in the media are frightening and the traffic in China's cities seems to be regulated by the clinical thermometer.

Evidence-based epidemiological assessment is drowning in the mainstream of fear mongers in labs, media, and ministries.

Here is the webpage of Wolfgang Wodarg: https://www.wodarg.com
These are the producers of the video: www.oval.media
Keywords
fake newsfalse flagcoronaviruscovid-19wolfgang wogardisrael anderson
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