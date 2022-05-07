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CONTINUAL ELEMENTAL IMBALANCES CAN WREAK HAVOC IN THE BODY. HERE IS HOW.
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114 views • May 07, 2022
Did you know that your ability to manifest correlates with the overall health of your organs?
Yes, You read that right! We are all elemental beings in nature!
When you're continually experiencing elemental imbalances or disturbances, you are making yourself more susceptible and open to emotional pathology being imprinted in your body's organ and meridian systems. I'll explain more in this short clip, so keep watching to hear how those elemental imbalances are essentially leading the way for you to operate on autopilot.
Fortunately for you, we are dropping in a brand new container that will help you to take charge of those driving forces in your life!
Alchemical Wealth- a journey through The Philosopher's Stone is for you if you experience the following:
🙋🏽You get to a comfortable level in your finances, but, then multiple expenses that take you to point zero
🙋🏽There are tangible cycles in your finances that keep repeating over and over
🙋🏽You feel you have no control over how you manifest wealth and abundance in your life
🙋🏽You know something is missing and you can't quite put your finger on it, but you clearly recognize your inability to attract everything you desire, even though you are disciplined in your personal practices
Are you ready to break that cycle?
It's time to make your exit.
Join us in Alchemical Wealth- this is an incredible opportunity to get in at a significantly discounted rate, as this first round will be used as a case study. Spaces are limited, so sign up now if this is calling you!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Yes, You read that right! We are all elemental beings in nature!
When you're continually experiencing elemental imbalances or disturbances, you are making yourself more susceptible and open to emotional pathology being imprinted in your body's organ and meridian systems. I'll explain more in this short clip, so keep watching to hear how those elemental imbalances are essentially leading the way for you to operate on autopilot.
Fortunately for you, we are dropping in a brand new container that will help you to take charge of those driving forces in your life!
Alchemical Wealth- a journey through The Philosopher's Stone is for you if you experience the following:
🙋🏽You get to a comfortable level in your finances, but, then multiple expenses that take you to point zero
🙋🏽There are tangible cycles in your finances that keep repeating over and over
🙋🏽You feel you have no control over how you manifest wealth and abundance in your life
🙋🏽You know something is missing and you can't quite put your finger on it, but you clearly recognize your inability to attract everything you desire, even though you are disciplined in your personal practices
Are you ready to break that cycle?
It's time to make your exit.
Join us in Alchemical Wealth- this is an incredible opportunity to get in at a significantly discounted rate, as this first round will be used as a case study. Spaces are limited, so sign up now if this is calling you!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/AlchemicalWealth-AJourneythroughTPS
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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