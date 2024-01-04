What Happens at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? 01/04/2024

Have you ever wondered what really happens at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? Have you wondered what will unfold before and after the Marriage Supper? Then this video is for you! Pastor Stan shares in great detail exactly what happens during this amazing time in Heaven.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



