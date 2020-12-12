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Intervento di Claudio Borghi e Lista Deputati: Chi e Come hanno votato alla Riforma del MES - 9 12 2020
IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
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18 views • December 12, 2020
9 dicembre 2020, un giorno che sarà bene ricordare.
E' giusto che le persone sappiano cosa votano i "loro" Deputati, i nomi e i cognomi di quelli che hanno tradito il mandato elettorale e il popolo in generale e di coloro che a differenza lo hanno rispettato, cercando di tutelare il popolo italiano al massimo delle loro possibilità.
Il video riporta l'Intervento parziale dell'On.Claudio Borghi alla Camera per la votazione alla riforma del MES e la Lista dei Deputati che l'On.Claudio Borghi ha cordialmente reso pubblica per tutti, con elencati i nomi di tutti i Deputati, il loro partito di appartenza, Chi ha votato, Come hanno votato, Chi si è astenuto, Chi Non ha votato perchè in missione e Chi Non ha partecipato perchè in quarantena, assente per chi sa quale motivo o semplicemente uscito dall'aula.
* Per chi volesse vedere l'intervento integrale:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-2vMJWQ5kw
* Per chi volesse avere copia cartacea della Lista dei Deputati:
https://twitter.com/borghi_claudio/status/1336746293989961730?fbclid=IwAR1un1VuwQT1ixkGtTEgPug9XqM5eYmUiZkMKEjRXzMxoCGqWx8wQ1OUnuo

December 9, 2020, a day that will be good to remember.
It is right that people know what "their" Deputies vote, the names and surnames of those who have betrayed the electoral mandate and the people in general and of those who have respected it, trying to protect the Italian people as much as possible of their possibilities.
The video shows the partial intervention of the On. Claudio Borghi in the Chamber for the vote on the reform of the MES and the List of Deputies that the On.Claudio Borghi has cordially made public for all, with the names of all the Deputies listed. their party to which they belong, Who voted, How they voted, Who abstained, Who did not vote because on a mission and Who did not participate because in quarantine, absent for those who know what reason or simply left the classroom.
* For those wishing to see the full intervention:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-2vMJWQ5kw
* For those wishing to have a hard copy of the List of Deputies:
https://twitter.com/borghi_claudio/status/1336746293989961730?fbclid=IwAR1un1VuwQT1ixkGtTEgPug9XqM5eYmUiZkMKEjRXzMxoCGqWx8wQ1OUnuo
Keywords
politics2020nosipoliticam5sisabelsouldicembreclaudio borghimesriformapatriotitraditorilista deputati
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