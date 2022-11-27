Create New Account
The Demon Rats Are Planning To Assassinate Trump: The Teflon Donald...
Golgotha's144,000
Published Sunday |

     Donald J. Trump has to be the most righteous man on the planet, because even though the Demon-Rats lie cheat, and steal they cannot convict him of any crime disqualifying him from the presidency.  Let's not give him all the credit because satan has done his best but only God is restraining him...

satanbidendemon ratsmidtermsdonald j trumpelection fraudassassinate2nd term

