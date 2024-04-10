The Foundation of your Body...It Will Blow Your Mind!

Discovering the Crystalline Essence Within You
In this episode of the 'Reality of Health' podcast, I embark on a journey of redefining health by challenging traditional beliefs about the human body. I introduce the fascinating concept that our bodies are not merely collections of cells and organs, but structured water or crystalline entities, making up 70% of our being. The focus is on how this understanding impacts our health and well-being. I explore the importance of structured water within us, how it's influenced by our thoughts and emotions, and its pivotal role in maintaining health through homeostasis. I share insights into how our bodies' 'charge,' affected by diet, sunlight, frequencies, and EMF fields, has profound health implications. The episode also delves into the connection between the body's energetics, the autonomic nervous system, and how frequencies and vibrations affect our health and emotional states. I offer tips on nurturing our crystalline structure with structured water, healthy eating, grounding, and minimizing toxic exposures, highlighting the profound insights gained from seeing ourselves as crystalline structures intertwined with the natural and universal energies.
00:00 Welcome to a Deep Dive into Health Realities
00:15 Challenging Traditional Health Paradigms
02:07 Exploring the Mysteries of Structured Water
03:12 The Impact of Thoughts and Emotions on Our Health
03:59 Understanding the Body's Electrical Charge and Health
07:50 The Fascinating World of Frequencies and Vibrations
12:45 The Autonomic Nervous System and Your Health
17:10 A Deeper Look into the Soul and Crystalline Water Structure
20:24 Exploring the Connection Between Emotions and Physical Health
22:10 The Power of Thoughts on Physical Health
23:47 Understanding Inflammatory Cytokines and Contagion Myths
24:58 The Role of Psychosomatic Responses in Illness
27:41 Boosting Your Health Through Natural Means
36:56 The Importance of Grounding and Disconnecting from EMFs
39:01 Wrapping Up: Embrace Your Crystalline Structure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.