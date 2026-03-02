J6 - Persecution Then & Challenges That Remain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In radio-broadcast style, Ann M. Wolf articulates the persecution of J6 defendants and their families since 2021. Though the script was written and narrated by Ann M. Wolf, she worked closely with J6 defendants and supporters in the preparation and development of the script & initial clips, a project which in 2022 was known as, "The Ceremony for the Politically Persecuted." This video retains the audio and concludes with the profound, "Invocation for the Politically Persecuted" which articulates the challenges and trials that remain for J6ers today (via a special prayer).
Artist Info: https://annmwolf.info/
Watch J6 Videos and read their stories: https://stophate.com/
Read intimate accounts from prison and more in these books: https://americangulagchronicles.org/