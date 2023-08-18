Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breaking the Spell: Holocaust Death Numbers, Myth & Reality - Nicholas Kollerstrom
channel image
The Prisoner
8682 Subscribers
Shop now
171 views
Published 19 hours ago

“The fastest way to get expelled from a British university is by saying you are looking at chemical evidence for how Zyklon was used in World War II, with a discussion of how delousing technology functioned in the German World War II labour camps”

- Nicholas Kollerstrom

Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
https://codoh.com

Holohoax News
https://www.newsfollowup.com/m1_holocaust_hoax_communism_socialism_marx_rothschild_ig_farben_hitler_anti-semitism.html

Germany Doesn’t Tolerate Views of a 93-Year-Old Woman
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/471447/Germany-doesn-t-tolerate-views-of-a-93-year-old-woman-Iran-s

In ‘Eisenhower’s Death Camps’: A U.S. Prison Guard Remembers
https://redice.tv/news/in-eisenhower-s-death-camps-a-u-s-prison-guard-remembers

German Holocaust
https://truedemocracyparty.net/2014/01/german-holocaust-german-genocide-9-to-15-million-germans-killed-1945-1953-the-morgenthau-plan-eisenhowers-death-camps-a-forgotten-genocide/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
liesholocaustholohoaxstop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket