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Reinhard Bonnke prays for sick
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10 views • March 28, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/vILrxkODJEw
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Here from a Gospel Campaign in Oshogbo, Nigeria 2007, where many were healed.
But the greatest miracle is still when people get saved.
About this Reinhard says:
"People often ask me what is the greatest miracle we’ve seen in our Gospel Crusades. It is true that we have seen unbelievable healings and deliverances that defy modern science and human understanding, and for which we praise God.
But sickness is not the greatest evil, so healing is not the greatest miracle. Sin is the greatest evil – therefore, salvation is the greatest miracle. Jesus said, “there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance” (Luke 15:7). We share Heaven’s joy in the greatest miracle of all – salvation!"
But anyway: It's wonderful and faith-strengthening to see God doing miracles also in our days.
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
.
Here from a Gospel Campaign in Oshogbo, Nigeria 2007, where many were healed.
But the greatest miracle is still when people get saved.
About this Reinhard says:
"People often ask me what is the greatest miracle we’ve seen in our Gospel Crusades. It is true that we have seen unbelievable healings and deliverances that defy modern science and human understanding, and for which we praise God.
But sickness is not the greatest evil, so healing is not the greatest miracle. Sin is the greatest evil – therefore, salvation is the greatest miracle. Jesus said, “there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance” (Luke 15:7). We share Heaven’s joy in the greatest miracle of all – salvation!"
But anyway: It's wonderful and faith-strengthening to see God doing miracles also in our days.
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
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