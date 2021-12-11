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Question of Sedition and Trump listens to Dr Franklin
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30 views • December 11, 2021
Full description / blog at: https://bit.ly/3EMCW03
This podcast/blog post is originally from March 14, 2020 but is pertinent to the up coming 2022 mid-terms.
Introduction:
The Question of Sedition and Trump listening to Dr. Franklin follows a quick opening discussion. At the end of this Program Promo I give my thoughts on the Coronavirus/ChicomeFlu issues. More important for this program, I reflect on two points:
- Local Issues and Duel Citizenship
- Question of Sedition:
and I have a discussion from the past regarding Trump Listens to Dr. Franklin
As always I finish with Sam Adams Wisdom: (fear of the market crash and internal troubles)-1768
This podcast/blog post is originally from March 14, 2020 but is pertinent to the up coming 2022 mid-terms.
Introduction:
The Question of Sedition and Trump listening to Dr. Franklin follows a quick opening discussion. At the end of this Program Promo I give my thoughts on the Coronavirus/ChicomeFlu issues. More important for this program, I reflect on two points:
- Local Issues and Duel Citizenship
- Question of Sedition:
and I have a discussion from the past regarding Trump Listens to Dr. Franklin
As always I finish with Sam Adams Wisdom: (fear of the market crash and internal troubles)-1768
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