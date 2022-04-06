Tyranny STOPS at the 2nd Amendment | Royce White

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Royce White, candidate for Congress from Minnesota, helps Whitlock break down the mass shooting in Sacramento. Why is the left’s attempt to use the tragedy for gun control so misdirected? How does the 2nd Amendment actually protect Americans from violence? WATCH more Jason Whitlock: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUE47...
#blazetv #whitlock #fearlesspodcast
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