Interview (Chat) with Wolverine, New Financial System Part III, August 8th, 2022

In this new video, yet again, there is now a third confirmation that the New Financial System, the QFS, Gesara and the like is not a fantasy, but is all in process and is the key to bringing forth the new and amazing technologies. (which have long been hidden from humanity by the for humanity by the so-called elites) to all of us who want a fair new economic system in which no more poor people will exist, disease will no longer be a part of our lives (we will have perfect health, imagine) and in fact our world will be will see a time of total peace and harmony!









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