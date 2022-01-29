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CATHOLIC LEADERS CALLING OUT SATANIC POPE ON BEAST TECH VACCINE AND CALLING FOR MARTYRS!!!
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219 views • January 29, 2022
Catholic Leaders Sound Alarm against Satanic Beast System from the POPE / Vatican
It is obvious the Vatican is at the tip of the spear bringing in the one world government and religion that will enslave us all. The great whore described in the book of Revelation. We revisit news that complements the podcast how the POPE met with the Pfizer CEO twice last year. Catholic leaders are at the tip of the spear for the great alien deception. We talk solutions to get out and stop funding the wicked church. Last, we show two Catholic Leaders discuss the satanic gene altering plan and a plead to not comply.
It is obvious the Vatican is at the tip of the spear bringing in the one world government and religion that will enslave us all. The great whore described in the book of Revelation. We revisit news that complements the podcast how the POPE met with the Pfizer CEO twice last year. Catholic leaders are at the tip of the spear for the great alien deception. We talk solutions to get out and stop funding the wicked church. Last, we show two Catholic Leaders discuss the satanic gene altering plan and a plead to not comply.
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