Emerging Cybernetic Societies in the Age of Nano-, Neuro- and Quantum Technologies ETH ZURICH
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
3 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSABUC3D1b8




https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf





Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892





https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575


Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a







https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf



https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497


Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63













How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???


Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??


Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???


🙈🤐😵‍💫



https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm





https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380


DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

December 2009

Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering

https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf



https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878


The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a



Scientists program cells to create ‘biological qubit https://search.brave.com/search?q=Scientists+program+cells+to+create+%E2%80%98biological+qubit&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bdb20d90c6d76cf7836caca8478deb32c6

Keywords
trump20242030covid
