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Save Lives, Share This Report: Early Treatment Of COVID-19 Is Essential To Survive
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360 views • August 31, 2021
Alex Jones opens the phone lines during this August 30th broadcast and talks with callers about the well known effective treatments to COVID-19 that, when prescribed in the early phases of the virus, can save countless lives of those who have been infected.
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