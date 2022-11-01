Undermining Jewish Sovereignty Over Jerusalem-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM OCT 31 2022

A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort "to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem," according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.



"And unto his son will I give one tribe, that David my servant may have a light alway before me in Jerusalem, the city which I have chosen me to put my name there." 1 Kings 11:36 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, under Joe Biden, the people that actually control America are working overtime to prop up and support Israel's declared enemy, the so-called Palestinians which are actually Jordanian Arabs. When Donald Trump was president, he made it official policy of the United States that we recognize Jerusalem as the undivided, and more importantly, undisputed capital of Israel. While paying lip service to that, today we will show you how the Biden administration is actively working against Israel and the Jewish people. Today on the Prophecy News Podcast, we give you all the updates in the Middle East as they relate to end times Bible prophecy

