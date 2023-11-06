Helping Vets Get Pensions and Compensation for Service-Related Injuries - Christian Irvine

There are a few problems that are prevalent when it comes to veterans who are both newly exited active duty service and those who have been living in the civilian sector for years. Christian Irvine, a veteran Green Beret and president of the Semper Grati Project, knows the top problems veterans face, and he’s committed to helping them get what they need. He explains the “gatekeeping” that seems to take place at the VA, especially when veterans are trying to acquire their pensions or get compensation for service-related injuries. He also waves the red flag on a few murky non-profit practices that shortchange veterans of the assistance they deserve. Christian additionally gives insight into why VA claims can be so hard to win.
TAKEAWAYS
The differences between businesses that are “veteran-friendly” and “veteran ready” are explained
Some veterans’ stories about their experience at the VA present a disturbing picture of how our nation’s finest are being treated
Career transition can be hard for military vets who jump from active-duty service and into civilian work
Acquiring benefits is the number one problem that veterans face when interacting with the VA
