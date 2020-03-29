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My Peace I Give Unto YOU!
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15 views • March 29, 2020
Are you lukewarm? Don't get "spit out'! Instead, Be On Fire for His Glory! In my life, Lord, be glorified!
Jesus said He would give us peace that surpasses all understanding; His Peace, and leave us with His Supernatural Peace, so that no matter WHAT is HAPPENING in THIS WORLD, or in your life, you can remain In His Peace! Trust Him, for He is God!
Jesus said He would give us peace that surpasses all understanding; His Peace, and leave us with His Supernatural Peace, so that no matter WHAT is HAPPENING in THIS WORLD, or in your life, you can remain In His Peace! Trust Him, for He is God!
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