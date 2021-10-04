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YOUTUBE EXPANDS BAN ON ‘MISINFORMATION’
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180 views • October 04, 2021
YOUTUBE EXPANDS BAN ON ‘MISINFORMATION’
After YouTube’s sweeping announcement to censor conversation and open discussion around ANY vaccine, the Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube channel was removed. Though shortly after their channel was restored, countless other videos and channels have been removed without warning, or reason.
#YouTube #Censorship #VaccineCensorship #VaccineHesitancy #RonPaul #VaccineNarrative #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
POSTED: October 4, 2021
After YouTube’s sweeping announcement to censor conversation and open discussion around ANY vaccine, the Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube channel was removed. Though shortly after their channel was restored, countless other videos and channels have been removed without warning, or reason.
#YouTube #Censorship #VaccineCensorship #VaccineHesitancy #RonPaul #VaccineNarrative #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
POSTED: October 4, 2021
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