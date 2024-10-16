BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THESE GMO RED AND BLUE PARASITES FOUND ON OUR BODY... COULD BE BIRTHED OUT OF HAIR COMBINED WITH GRAPHENATED SPIDER SILKS FROM CHEMTRAILS
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
166 views • 6 months ago

IS THIS WHERE THESE RED & BLUE FIBERS ARE BIRTHED FROM???... INSIDE OUT HAIR SHAFTS FROM THE ROOT? The more I learn about the biology of our hair... the more I see the connection to these GMO parasite creatures... especially after seeing a red fiber IMMERGE from inside a HUMAN HAIR SHAFT under the microscope. I took these shots with my AmScope digital camera around 500X magnification.

Question: Is the Graphene falling from the sky tunneling down to our root... and then combing its DNA with our hair DNA... possible using the 'matrix cell' found in the root? Inquiring minds want to know. And yes... there actually is a cell in the root called a "Matrix Cell". No joke. It may not be using the matrix cell but some other part of the different root cells. I sure hope someone familiar with hair biology... and expert...  would look into this. 

Keywords
parasitesmorgellonshydrogelsgraphenered and blue fiberstransparent ribbonsgmo parasites
