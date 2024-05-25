Russian drone operators hunting Ukrainian infantry.
Adding:
Russian troops entered the village of Ivanovka in the Kharkov region
The settlement is located north of the previously occupied Kislovka and Kotlyarovka, which form the line of defense on the Kupyansk sector of the front.
The capture of the village gives the Russian Armed Forces the opportunity to begin an assault on Stepnaya Novoselovka and occupy the operational space around it.
