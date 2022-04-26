“Propaganda Exposed" Coming May 4th: The Truth about Health Freedom and Big Pharma

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Ty & Charlene Bollinger join The Stew Peters Show to share the testimony about their website TheTruthAboutCancer.com!
The regime says they are key parts of a "disinformation dozen", who are saving lives through challenging the dogma of Big Pharma and the corrupt CDC.
They have produced a new film, exposing the propaganda of the killer regime:
https://go.propaganda-exposed.com/
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV