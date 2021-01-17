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Lock Step and Constitutional Infringement As Seen by Rocco Galati, Top Constitutional Lawyer in Canada
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1141 views • January 17, 2021
The Constitution and basic rights have been decimated by the elitists of society and is time to give a huge push back against the Draconian measures inflicted on the populations of the world. Watch and listen carefully to Rocco Galati and Mikki Willis and how this all relates to Lock Step
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