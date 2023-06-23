Global Network of Child Grooming, Mutilations and Ritualistic Sacrifice || David Sorensen

Mike Adams brings a BOMBSHELL interview with David Sorensen from Stop World Control. This is not for the faint of heart!

It covers the truth about the globalist cabal and its aims to exploit, mutilate and traffic children for purposes of control and world domination. Even the WHO is now demanding that young children be groomed in public schools. Under the banner of “health,” the United Nations and WHO are trying to roll out global pedophilia, child trafficking and child abuse.

* Source: Health Ranger report - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

* David Sorensen's website - https://stopworldcontrol.com/

* UN International technical guidance on sexuality education - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/international-technical-guidance-on-sexuality-education.pdf

* WHO Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/WHOStandards-for-Sexuality-Ed-in-Europe.pdf

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net