The Dangers Of the Marriage License & The Truth!
True Info Mike
Published 20 hours ago

The government has encroached FAR more than most anyone knows into the areas for which GOD should have authority. We have VOLUNTARILY given them our children and our assets and our fruit! A marriage license is NOT mandatory in order to get married - or even in order for the State to recognize your marriage! But if you DO get one, then you better understand that you are now subject to THEM.


Here are some links to do more research:

http://www.mercyseat.net/marriagelicense.html

http://www.newswithviews.com/LeMieux/michael113.htm

http://drbentownsend.com/Documents/The%20Marriage%20License.pdf

http://proliberty.com/observer/20040317.htm


This is REALLY important!! Dig in and research. If you're in a marriage that was endorsed by a state marriage license, take a look at the document linked below about how to undo this. Check with your attorney in your state.


http://www.fellowshipofthemartyrs.com/pdf/revocation_of_marriage_license.pdf


More at http://www.FellowshipOfTheMartyrs.com


If they take my YouTube page down, you can still hear the information I give at Patreon.


USA, INC. Vol. 1871-2021: The Corrupt Masonic Construct of The United States Corporation:: https://ugetube.com/watch/usa-inc-vol-1871-2021-the-corrupt-masonic-construct-of-the-united-states-corporation_4qchWAVaOFNr1g1.html

truthmarriagelicense

