The Woman in the Wilderness, Rev 1214 REFUGES! Places of Supernatural Protection for God’s People!
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 8, 2023


The idea of physical refuges appears in both Scripture and Tradition.

HOW is the Lord going to safeguard His people, the Barque of His Church, through the rough waters ahead? How — if the entire world is being forced into a godless global system of control — is the Church possibly going to survive?

By Mark Mallett: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-woman-in-the-wilderness/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqqIM5Jz7YM


